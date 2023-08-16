Non-oil Export: Nigeria Mining Week to unlock mining industry’s potential – FG

….over 1500 mining professionals to participate

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Non-oil exports take center stage in the international market, the Federal Government, Wednesday, assured that the 8th Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week will unlock mining industry’s potential in the bid to diversify the economy from dependence on oil and gas exports.

The assurance was given by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, during a world press conference ahead of the Nigeria Mining Week slated for October 16-18, 2023, with the theme ‘Capitalizing on Nigeria’s Critical Mineral Resources for Economic Growth’, will be held in Abuja.

According to Ogbe, major stakeholders in the mining industry will be in attendance and would discuss the pivotal role that Nigeria’s critical mineral resources play in fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

The media conference had the Miners Association of Nigeria, PwC, Vuka Group, and others in attendance.

The 8th Edition of Nigeria Mining Week is collaboratively organised by Vuka Group, the Miners Association of Nigeria, PwC, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Over 1,500 mining professionals will participate in the 8th Edition of Nigeria Mining Week from United States of America, South Africa, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Ghana, and others.

She said: ” This event promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry to converge and discuss the pivotal role that Nigeria’s critical mineral resources play in fostering economic growth and sustainable development.

“Objective:The Nigeria Mining Week serves as a unique platform that brings together Government Officials, Mining Companies, Investors, Technology Providers, and various Stakeholders to engage in insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaboration aimed at unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s Mining Industry. With a rich history of mineral resources, Nigeria stands poised to harness its mineral wealth for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development.

Meanwhile she pointed out that the key highlights during the Mining Week include; Expert Insights: Renowned international and local experts will share their insights on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the mining industry. Sessions will cover topics ranging from exploration and production to sustainability and responsible mining practices with particular focus on the global energy transition trends; and Investment Opportunities: The event will offer a platform for investors to explore potential investment opportunities within Nigeria’s Mining Ecosystem. With the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment, the event will showcase the diverse investment prospects available in Nigeria.

Networking: Nigeria Mining Week 2023 will provide ample networking opportunities, fostering connections among Industry Players, Government Representatives, and Service Providers. This interaction is vital for collaborations that can drive the sector’s growth process; Exhibition: A comprehensive exhibition area will feature cutting-edge technologies, products, and services related to the Mining Industry. This exhibition will give attendees the chance to witness firsthand innovative solutions shaping the sector’s future.

Also, the National President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, in a remark said, “The main theme of this year’s edition is like hitting the nail on the head.

“The whole world is in transit from the era of fossil energy to green energy, and Nigeria, being a destination to the huge deposit of minerals needed for this transition, it is imperative for stakeholders to come together to offer ideas to our policy makers on the ways to pragmatically turn our resources into huge economic growth and development by accelerating the process of industrial revolution, taking advantage of the nation’s mineral endowments.”

According to the Event Director, Mining Portfolio, VUKA Group, Samukelo Madiabane, the international event aims at the commercial and abundant mineral resources of coal, iron ore, lead, limestone, tin, and zinc.

Nigeria has a potential to build an industry worth $27 billion, “additionally, the discovery of battery metals in Nigeria has given the country a strategic advantage in the world market for battery metals.

“Nigeria has the potential to lead in this important area as the globe transitions to amore sustainable and environmental friendly future.

“The strategic shift towards beneficiating minerals and reducing raw material exports heralds a new era for Nigeria. Nigeria Mining Weeks serves as the cornerstone for building a sustainable mining industry, and the realisation of shared mining prosperity. By taking the right steps, we can craft a future where the benefits of its mineral wealth are harnessed for the greater good of all its citizens.”