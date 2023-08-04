No Work No Pay: ‘Whatever happens next don’t blame us’, doctors tell Nigerians

By Chioma Obinna

The National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, on Friday, flayed the circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health to implement the ‘no work no pay’ policy on their striking members, saying that the doctors should not be blamed for any likely escalation of the situation.

President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji, while reacting to the circular in a chat with Vanguard, described the action of the ministry as unfortunate.

Recall that Federal Government had directed hospitals to maintain an attendance register for all resident doctors, and for Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to implement the no work, no pay policy on the striking members of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD.

The circular dated August 1, and addressed to the CMDs and MDs nationwide entitled: “Re: Incessant strike action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors: Implementation of ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy of the Federal Government,” was signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah.

The circular reads in part: “The various conciliatory meetings by the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with Government stakeholders, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the National Assembly has proved abortive in getting NARD to call off their indefinite strike action.

“I am directed to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has instituted the policy of ‘No work, No Pay’ against the striking resident doctors in line with circular Ref. No.58598/8.1/II/182 dated June 22, 2016.

“I am further directed to request you to maintain an attendance register for all residents willing to work and furnish the ministry of such name every month.”

Doctors fume

In a swift reaction, President of NARD, Dr. Orji, told Vanguard: “It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Health has been shifting blame and keep saying they don’t have a minister yet, which is why they cannot handle such issues.

“They now have the will and the capacity of implementing imputative measures.

“I can tell you that this letter has aggravated things and nobody should blame NARD for any escalation that might likely happen from next week.”

The strike and issues

It could be recalled that NARD embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26, following the expiration of a two-week ultimatum to the government to meet its demands.

Their demands include the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges.

There is also the immediate payment of all salary arrears; the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act; among others.