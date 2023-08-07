No ‘wife material’ in BBNaija All Stars female housemates – Kidwayya

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has said that there are no wife characteristics in all the female housemates in the ongoing show.

In a recent chat with Pere, Kiddwaya claimed that his girlfriend is a million times better.

Expounding on not having seen any “sort of wife characteristics” among his female colleagues, the Head of House alleged that “they do not cook or clean up in the house”.

“The behavior these women have exhibited for the past two weeks has made me realize that there is nothing I want to have with any of them,” he said.

“I do not even want to try and get into anything with anyone here. I got a girl anyway and she is a million times better than all of them in here.

“Like I have not seen anyone clean, I have not seen any cook. I have not seen anyone show any wife material, sort of wife characteristics. So I am like fuck everyone.”

Kiddwaya won the head of house (HoH) game for week two.