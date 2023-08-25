No sport‘ll be neglected, grassroots to receive special attention – Minister

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has assured Nigerians that no sport would be neglected in the country and grassroots to receive special attention.

Enoh said this in Abuja on Friday while hosting Nigeria’s contingent that participated at the Malta Gymstars International Championship in Malta, according to NAN.

In a statement by the Media Aide to the Minister, Kola Daniels, the team of young gymnasts represented Nigeria in the 15-nation championship in Cottonera, Malta.

He said the Nigerian TIG team of seven young gymnasts, led by Coach Tony Asuquo, clinched 23 medals in total.

He said the Minister congratulated the contingent on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for making Nigeria proud.

The statement said Enoh thanked the TIG Gymnastics club for promoting gymnastics in Nigeria, urging them to keep staying true to their mission.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I congratulate you all for the enormous feat. I regard this as very tremendous efforts.

“Your private efforts have benefited our country a great deal. It’s amazing what you all have done in faraway Malta.

“I am here to encourage the efforts you’re making as youngsters. We will ensure that no sport suffers neglect, as our attention will spread across all sports, with special attention to the grassroots.

“While education is important, we also want to help budding stars grow their talents and fulfil their potential,” he said.

Enoh added: “We want kids to grow up knowing that, even as a gymnast, they can get to the world stage and do great things.

“As minister of sports, I will remain very interested and committed to the growth of our youngsters,” he said.

NAN said the coach cum founder of TIG Club, Anthony Asuquo, stated that seven junior gymnasts represented the country and won eight gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.

“Chiwendu Okpanku emerged the third best in the world and number one in the Vault category,” said the statement.