‘No sporting history,’ Reactions trail appointment of John Enoh as sports minister

Following the announcement of Senator John Enoh as the minister of sports development, reactions have continued to pour in as many sports-loving Nigerians express shock over the appointment.

On Wednesday, the list of ministers and their portfolios was announced to journalists by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Enoh, a philanthropist and farmer from Cross River State, was assigned the minister of sports development, succeeding Sunday Dare as the 36th sports minister.

He was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) until May 2017 when he defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Enoh contested the governorship position but lost to Ben Ayade.

Apart from politics, Enoh owns numerous farms where he conducts arable and livestock production.

Sports-loving Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the his appointment with many expressing pessimism at the ability of the senator to impact the ministry positively.

@02smyles; I pity sports in Nigeria. No track record in sports what so ever. Abi are we in for a surprise. We are watching.

@Eseksmills; John Owan Enoh, a former Senator from Cross River State….

Elder brother to former Vice Chancellor of Unicross, Prof Anthony Owan Enoh.

Yes, i know him, but Minister of sports huh!! I don’t think he’s capable of achieving anything there.

@IamRoyalEagle; One of the square pegs in round holes. I sorry for our Sports journalists.

@aluta_michael; This is the problem..A regular politician with no sporting history going to such a ministry..stagnation

@Plugxox; Nothing in his CV shows sports???