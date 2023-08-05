No plans to deploy corps members to Niger republic for war — NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has categorically dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting that corps members would be deployed to Niger Republic to fight a war for the restoration of democracy.

The reports, which the NYSC described as a baseless fabrication, have been causing significant concern among corps members, prospective corps members, and their families.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Eddy Megwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the NYSC, said, “There is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform.

“The general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members, and their parents should disregard the story which borders on criminality in its entirety.”

The NYSC management emphasized that the false reports are a dangerous attempt to subvert the peace of the nation.

They have sternly warned content and skit makers to desist from spreading potentially harmful misinformation.

“Spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation is a serious offense.

“We strongly advise content and skit makers to refrain from such actions,” Megwa noted.

He disclosed that the Nigerian law enforcement agencies have been alerted about the situation and have pledged to take decisive action.

According to him, they have made it clear that they will stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the false story to justice.

Megwa further stressed the importance of responsible information sharing, especially on social media platforms.

He, therefore, called for the public’s cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the nation.

“The cooperation of everyone is crucial at this time. Let’s be responsible in sharing information and help maintain the peace of our beloved nation,” the NYSC spokesman said.