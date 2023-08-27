No paradigm shift yet in Nigeria security architecture – INC  

…warns against military intervention in Niger Republic

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, on Sunday, lamented the worsening security situation in the country saying nothing has changed since the change of baton of leadership from former President Muhammadu Buhari to his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

President of the INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba, in a statement, in Yenagoa also noted with concern that the change of service chiefs has not brought about fundamental paradigm shift in the war against insurgency, banditry and kidnap-for-ransom in all parts of the country.

He said: “The security policy of the Federal Government under the current political dispensation is not yet clear to the citizens, who have continued to live and go about their daily activities in subdued fear and anxiety.

“The Ijaw National Congress (INC) recalls that President Tinubu, since his inauguration, has held at least two security meetings between June and July with the Service Chiefs, including the acting Inspector General of Police, that he appointed after sacking their predecessors which he inherited from Buhari. Sadly, this has not brought about fundamental paradigm shift in the war against insurgency, banditry and kidnap-for-ransom in all parts of the country.”

The university don added, “despite those security meetings, the nation has continued to record killings and abductions of hapless citizens every other week. In some instances, victims of kidnapping had paid humongous sums of money to secure their freedoms from their abductors. Others have not been lucky.

“As of August 26, the relatives of some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) under the custody of their captors in Zamfara State are being compelled by some bandits to pay about N4m to secure their release. The country also lost about 32 of its gallant soldiers following a dare-devil ambush by insurgents in tragic circumstances, and the remains of 22 of them were laid to rest on Friday, August 25, just to mention a few.

“The INC likes to point out that the Niger Delta is not spared as poverty is weaponized through environmental degradation, resource injustice, infrastructural neglect, among others. The region has been reduced to a conundrum of mass anger, frustration, hopelessness, and this is generating anger if these issues are not adequately addressed.

“We view the worsening security architecture of Nigeria, especially in the Army, as the consequence of the new government’s choices wherein many experienced officers were unduly thrown into retirement to make way for an officer from a particular ethnicity to be appointed as Chief of Army Staff.

“In the midst of this dire security situation in Nigeria, President Tinubu is devoting so much energy, time and resources to the impasse in neighbouring Niger Republic occasioned by the coup d’etat launched in July by some of that country’s putschists.

“The Ijaw nation is, however, concerned and state without equivocation that as an ethnic nationality and stakeholders that, we do not support war or any form of conflict with Niger Republic, no matter the excuses or reasons that may be proffered.

“Therefore, we implore the Federal Government to focus its attention on the internal security of Nigeria and galvanize its security policy. So far, Mr President, Nigerians are still watching the security decisions of your administration which seemed not to have addressed the troubling challenge of insecurity across the country and has neither inspired confidence nor addressed it in anyway.

“Nevertheless, we want to believe that the acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has an in-depth grasp of the internal security issues facing the country and is capable of taking the right decisions to frontally tackle them and restore the confidence of Nigerians in the government.”