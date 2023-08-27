No more exploitation in Nollywood – Raymond Okafor

By Ayo Onikoyi

A member of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) National Task Force, Raymond Okafor has expressed his elation with the “new look” Nollywood under the stewardship of the President, Emeka Rollas.

According to the tallest actor in Nollywood, AGN has amended its constitution with passage of some Bylaws which tackle some anomalies in the industry.

Expressing his optimism about the Bylaws, he said, “It is going to favour the producers, the marketers, the directors and the actors too. It is going to affect us positively. It will completely change the narrative so everyone will go home happy. As bad as it may sound, this industry is really messed up. The up and coming people don’t get to make money in the industry.

” Now, we are making sure that everybody gets paid, even if you are only an extra or waka-pass. Everybody gets paid, everybody gets insurance, everybody gets attention, no matter how small the role is. It is part of our new scheme, our new Bylaws that we are trying to enforce. Also, we have put a stop to shooting of movies on Sundays. The health situation in the industry is depressing, so we feel everyone should take Sundays off, gone is the era of working ourselves to death,” he said.

On July 28, 2023, the entire Nollywood, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, both the States chapters and the national body drafted a bylaw and adopted it at a seminar held in Asaba.