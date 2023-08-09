‘No fuel, you wan go fight war’, Burna Boy throws shade at FG

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government’s proposed military intervention in Niger Republic following a coup in the Sahelian country.

The self-styled ‘Odogwu’ berated the government during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday.0

Burna Boy questioned how the federal government plans to invade the neighboring country with its prevailing fuel subsidy crisis.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Burna Boy said, “Wettin dey sub na? Dem say na War we wan enter like this o [laughs]. Fuel never dey you wan go fight war.

“How you wan reach the battlefield? You go use…. Wettin dem dey use that generator now do? Gas generator. E shock me. Wahala no dey ever tire Nigeria.”