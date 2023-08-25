No declaration of war yet on Niger, ECOWAS president affirms

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, confirmed that the regional bloc has neither declared war on the people of Niger Republic nor made any plan to invade the country.

Touray who made this known on Friday while addressing journalists in Abuja, stressed that the use of military force is still on hold but sanctions had been activated, including legitimate force.

According to him, ECOWAS is hopeful that all diplomatic efforts will yield positive action on the part of the junta as preparations continue to make the force ready for deployment, in case it becomes compelling to use such force.

The ECOWAS president stated that “it is not too late” for the military junta to reconsider as the community would not condone coup de tat.

He also said that the three-year transition was unacceptable, while urging General Abdourahamane Tchiani-led junta to return to civilian rule as soon as possible.