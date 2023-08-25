No anger in Niger-Delta with Presidency over NDDC — Sara-Igbe

FORMER National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, has picked holes in claims that there is anger in the Niger-Delta over President Bola Tinubu’s refusal to sack the Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

A group known as “Niger Delta Elders & Stakeholders” had in a statement by Chief Donald Ewere claimed that there was anger in the Niger Delta Region because of the failure of President Tinubu to sack Ogbuku and his NDDC Executive Management Team, EMT.

Among others, the group accused the NDDC EMT of reckless spending, fraud, shoddy deals and disloyalty during the February 25, 2023 presidential election, unnecessary spending of public funds and payment of outstanding contractual obligations.

Countering the group, Sara-Igbe, a prominent Ijaw traditional chieftain and national coordinator South South Leadership Forum, said: “There is no truth in the publication from the heading to the conclusion, as there is no visible anger in any of the states of the Niger-Delta Region.

“Recently, the various known and reputable groups and well respected organisations led by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), various ethnic nationalities, South-South Leadership Forum, MOSENG, and the Phase 1-3 Ex Agitators of the Niger Delta Region paid a solidarity visits to the MD and his team at the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

“The groups also thanked and applauded Mr President for retaining the team after the dissolution of the Board.”

He continued: “The leadership of the so-called Niger Delta Elders & Stakeholders are enemy of Mr President and the Region, as they do not want him to succeed.

“Chief Samuel Ogbuku was a Niger Delta activist. He was also the Secretary General of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, at the conception of the NDDC, when some of the petitioner were betrayers and traitors of the Region.

“Some of these persons were at one time or the other in charge of the NDDC, and they saw the Commission as cash cow.

“Now that they are no longer in charge to directly control the NDDC, they are resorting to blackmail and all kind of antics to remove the present leadership and replace them with their cronnies, so that they will further loot the Commission dry.

“The accusations and counter-accusations between the Caretaker Management and the National Assembly, under their watch is still fresh in the minds of Nigerians. They have not been able to give account of their stewardship in the management of the commission and other bodies in the region.

“Some of them want President Tinubu to fail as they did with President Buhari as they are still nursing presidential ambition.

“The people of Niger Delta and indeed Nigerians are still awaiting the Forensic Audit Report and the actives of the Interim Management Committee & the Sole Administrator, during the period of the Forensic Audit of the NDDC.

“To actualise their ill-conceived agenda of replacing the current Management of NDDC with their cronnies to steal the common heritage of the people of Niger Delta, they have concocted falsehood and misleading stories. This is like the pot calling the kettle black.

“It’s a common knowledge to Nigerians that some of them are in the black book of the EFCC.

“It’s very important for the President to realise that the Niger Delta Region is the economic nerve centre of Nigeria, as more than 90% of our foreign earnings and over 75% of our total revenue are derived from the region. So, any problem or uprising in the region will adversely affect the revenue of the country.

“Therefore, I suggest that Mr. President should ignore these unscrupulous and selfish elements, who are parading themselves as leaders of the Niger Delta Region without the support of the people in the region.

“The true leaders of the Niger Delta Region are well known and we are solidly behind the Chief Samuel Ogbuku leadership of the NDDC.”