NNPP Crisis: Kwankwaso-led group expels BoT Chairman, Boniface Aniebonam, others

By Henry Umoru

CRISIS rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP has deepened following the immediate suspension of the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, and some members led by the faction loyal to the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Also expelled was the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major and Tope Aluko as they were accused of anti-party activities.

Addressing the National Executive Committee, NEC yesterday in Abuja, the National Secretary, Olayoku Dipo who noted that the party was in the process of setting up a properly constituted BoT in line with its constitution, disclosed that there were plans by the leadership to change NNPP’s logo as the opposition party’s fortune at the February election was affected by the current logo.

Aniebonam was particularly accused of creating a parallel group within the party with a view to causing disaffection in the NNPP.

The Kwankwaso group also upheld motions to extend the tenure of the acting national chairman, Mallam Abah-Kawu Ali, and to redesign the party’s logo.

According to the party, “At the National Executive Committee meeting of the NNPP held in Abuja today August 29th 2023, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, Agbo Major and several others were Expelled from the party.

“The NEC also moved several other motions relating to the Logo of the party, the Amendment of the constitution, ratification of the State caretaker committees, and suspension of two Articles in the constitution of the NNPP 2022.

“At the meeting were the Executive Governor of Kano State, the National Chairman, Distinguished Senator Kawu Ismaila, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Engr Buba Galadima and many others. NEC noted that there were suspended (now expelled) persons who purportedly held a Board of Trustees meeting in Apapa, Lagos this morning. Naturally their meeting was null and void and to no effect.”

According to the group, party’s only Governor, Abba Yusuf of Kano state, said he would continue to work closely with Senator Kwankwaso in his efforts to reposition the NNPP.

While commending the National Working Committee (NWC) for its role in stabilising the political party, BoT Secretary, Engr. Buba Galadim said the party has since experienced growth by NNPP leader, Senator Kwankwaso.