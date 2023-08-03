NNPC E&P, NOSL improve lives through sanitation, hygiene initiative in A-Ibom

By Funmi Ajumobi

UYO— PROPER sanitation and hygiene create a disease free environment. Healthy communities thrive in all aspects of life hence the need to raise its awareness becomes crucial.

On July 25, 2023, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production, NNPC E&P, and Natural Oilfield Services Ltd, NOSL, organised a sanitation and hygiene drive atIko Townhall, Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom to educate community women.

The Executive Chairman of Eastern Obolo LGA, Abraham Odion, Executive Secretary of Health Insurance Agency – Dr. Igbemi Arthur, and Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo – HRM Ubong Harry John Etetor Ilile (IX) were present. 500 women from 27 communities (urban and riverine areas) of Eastern Obolo LGA actively participated in an educational session on sanitation and hygiene best practices. At the end of the event, cleaning supplies were distributed to the attendees.

At the event, the Executive Chairman of Eastern Obolo LGA – Abraham Odion said, “Women form an integral part of the community, and informing them about sanitation and hygiene will help prevent diseases, leading to better health for everyone in the community”.

Public health is highly essential to the welfare of people. Clean surroundings and safe water uplift communities and ensure that their basic needs are met.

Speaking at the event, Group Captain (retd.) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager, NOSL said, “Empowering women through the sanitation and hygiene programme is a pathway towards a cleaner and healthier future”.

NNPC E&P and NOSL believe that creating a clean the environment is key to fostering sustainable development in host communities and enhancing the quality of life.