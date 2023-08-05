Nnamdi Kanu directs followers to dedicate Mondays for economic empowerment in S’East

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has issued a directive for his followers to dedicate every Monday to economic empowerment in the South-East region of Nigeria.

Following the recent cancellation of all forms of sit-at-home in the South-East, this new initiative named ‘Economic Empowerment Day (EED)’ is designed to mobilize resources towards reversing the region’s economic decline.

In a statement on Saturday, Comrade Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, explained that the EED (Economic Empowerment Day) will focus on improving educational and social conditions, which have been negatively impacted by the prolonged sit-at-home periods.

He stated, “The Economic Empowerment Day is a day for mass mobilization of Biafrans to devote their resources and means towards reversing the sharp decline in our economic, educational, and social needs.

“During this exercise, Biafrans are encouraged to embark on a massive deployment of their resources for the empowerment of the educationally disadvantaged and poverty-ridden population of our people.”

According to him, the EED initiative aims to help the Eastern region thrive and grow through education, employment, health services, and fostering a sense of identity and community.

He stressed that there is an urgent need to empower Ndigbo to live beyond subsistence, recognizing their global reputation for hard work, resilience, and achievement.

“Through the Economic Empowerment Day, our people and indeed, the Eastern region can begin to thrive and grow.

“It is time to rebuild our once-envied Eastern region – peaceful, accommodating, resilient, illustrious, and great – and reclaim our glory among nations,” Comrade Emma Powerful added.

In response to the concerns raised about the authenticity of Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten letter, which conveyed the cancellation of the sit-at-home, the IPOB affirmed that it was not written under duress, compulsion, or influence.

Comrade Emma Powerful emphasized, “Anybody questioning the authenticity of the handwritten letter is patently dishonest and not worthy to be called a Biafran. Onyendu is very firm, and unshaken.

“Anybody who claims to know Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will also know that nobody will be courageous enough to coerce him to do anything that will jeopardise the restoration of Biafra.”

With this new initiative, the IPOB hopes to regain lost time due to the previous sit-at-home orders and drive the Eastern region towards economic development.