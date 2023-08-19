NMA: Organisers reiterate commitment to growing marketing space

L-R: GMD/CEO BRANDLIFE LTD, Julius Agenmonmen; CEO, Entod Marketing Ltd, Mrs Iquo Ukoh; Managing Consultant, OE&E Consulting Ltd, and Convener, Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA), Tony Agenmonmen; CEO/Lead Consultant, Ladybird Ltd, Bunmi Oke; and Group Managing Director, CMC Connect, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, at the media briefing on the second edition of the Awards, held in Lagos yesterday.

By Moses Nosike

…as entries for 2023 edition begin

Organisers of the annual Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA), have announced the commencement of the second edition of the award, with a firm commitment to building on the successes of the maiden edition, and developing the nation’s marketing space.

Flagging off the 2023 edition of the Awards, in Lagos, on Friday, with a call for entries, the Convener of the Awards, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, stated that the initiative, designed to celebrate marketing professionals and brands that have distinguished themselves in the past one year, will be in 27 categories.

Agenmonmen disclosed that the entries for the award, expected to be done online, will run from now till September 30, this year.

He explained that theme for this year’s awards, “Elevate, Innovate, Inspire”, slated for November 10, this year, encapsulates the organisers’ mission to elevate the standards of marketing practices, encourage continuous innovation in a rapidly changing landscape, and inspire professionals and organizations to push the boundaries of what is possible.

The Immediate Past President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) expressed the determination of the organisers to make the awards, a guiding light, illuminating the path toward success, in a marketing world that thrives on creativity and ingenuity.

While appreciating individuals and corporate organisations that had supported the awards, in the past one year, Agenmonmen noted that the‘historic journey’, of redefining how marketing awards are organised in the country, which began last year, is beginning to resonate with the industry, especially players in the nation’s marketing space.

In tune with the Awards culture of ensuring transparency, the marketing guru stated that a crack team of judging panel, known as the Awards Decision Council, comprising of seasoned marketing professionals, accomplished experts in the marketing field and leaders in the industry, has been constituted.

The Council , to be led by the CEO, Entod Marketing, and a fellow of the NIMN, Mrs. Iquo Ukoh, he added, has been infused with some sectoral representation to enhance ownership by the industry.

The expertise of the Council members, Agenmonmen added, will ensure that the evaluation process is thorough, fair, and aligns with the highest global standards.

Also speaking at the event, the CEO, CMC Connect, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, whose agency is the PR partner for the Award, commended the organisers for going the whole hog of defining of how awards should be organised and celebrated in the nation’s marketing place.

Expressing the strong resolve.of the panel to ensure transparency, its Chairman, Iquo Ukoh, advised individuals and corporate bodies in the nation’s marketing space to avail themselves of the opportunities presented by the award.

“We are fully committed to this cause, and that is why I’ll advise practitioners and corporate organisations to avail themselves of the opportunities it presents. It is a way of tracking performance in the industry, which I believe marketing companies and professionals should take advantage of,” she stated.

Some of the categories include: Marketing Company of the Year, Brand of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Best Rebrand of the Year, Brand Innovation of the Year, and Excellence in Experiential Marketing, and Doyen of Marketing, among others.