NMA conducts free medical outreach in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, has pledge to support the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Sokoto State chapter, on the proposed Association’s free medical outreach in Sokoto north senatorial district.

Senator Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North senatorial district stated this on Wednesday at his Gawon Nama, Sokoto residence when he received leadership of NMA on a courtesy visit.

The Senator, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, described the medical profession and indispensable to the less-privileged in the society.

He expressed happiness on the free medical outreach being planned by the medical practitioners in the State.

“The exercise is timely as many patients are in dire need of medical attention in the country, hence the need to support medical professionals to undertake their duties diligently.

“The visibly elated Senator Wamakko recalled that during his tenure as the Governor of Sokoto State, he ran an open door government which gave him courage to successfuly govern the state.”

He further said that with Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto in the saddle of leadership, he is optimistic that the governor will work with NMA towards providing healthcare services to the State.

“The governor will be ready to work with them so as to achieve their set objectives,” he said.

He commended young Nigerians who ventured into the various medical professions, adding that he is hopeful that they will live above board.

Wamakko also pledged that he will preside over the launching and flag off of the exercise whenever the appropriate time is slated by the Association.

Earlier, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, Sokoto State chapter, Dr. Umar Mukhtar, intimated the Senator that they are organising a medical outreach next week for the people of Sokoto North senatorial district.

The chairman said they intended to flag off the programme at Wamakko Local Government Area.

Dr. Mukhtar further informed the Senator that about 200 health workers will participate in the exercise.

“We are targeting 6,000 patients with different ailments during the exercise, which is expected to last for two days.”

The Chairman solicited the support and approval of the Wamakko to flag off the programme.

He said “Wamakko is a leader with listening ears, who always avail himself to the people at all times.

“I wish to thank the Senator for his usual contributions to the activities of the Association whenever the need arises.

“The chairman was accompanied on the visit by many professional health personnel and members of the Association,” he added.