NLNG has awarded over $1million to 17 winning works in literature — Andy Odey

By Prisca Sam-Duru

For 19 straight years, the Nigeria book industry has enjoyed the support of the

Nigeria LNG through the Nigeria Prize for Literature and other literary interventions.

Instituted in 2004, the prestigious literature prize with a cash award of $100,000, regarded as the biggest prize in Africa, has produced 17 winning works. And according to General Manager, External Relations & Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Limited, Andy Odeh, the authors of the 17 winning works have received over $1million.

“Nineteen years of successful administration has produced 17 winning works and over $1million has been won. This prize stands out as the biggest and most prestigious literary prize in Africa, and one of the world’s biggest and most reputable,” Odey stated.

Mr Odey who spoke at the 14th Cora-Nigeria Prize for Literature (CORA-NPL) Book Party held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Muson Centre, Lagos, stated further that “We have been doing this successfully for 17 years, and am glad to welcome you to this year’s edition of the annual Book Party.

“This event connects Nigeria LNG, the sponsor of The Nigeria Prize for Literature, with the literary community to promote one of our core values –Excellence. It provides an insight into the quality of works selected by the panel of judges.”

Describing the annual Book Party held in honour of 11 authors shortlisted for the literature prize, as an interesting feast that “has assumed a life of its own in the administration of the prize”, Odey noted that the event “showcases to Nigerians and indeed the rest of the world, outstanding books for each competition year. We are happy that today presents an opportunity to interact with these 11 authors and the works selected from 143 entries. We are just two steps away from announcing the winner of the $100,000 prize in October.”

NLNG has continued to sponsor the prize as well as promoting literature in Nigeria according to Odey for reasons that go back to the objective of instituting The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science in 2004.

His words; “We were concerned that the standard of reading, quality of works; writing, editing, proof-reading, publishing and even marketing of literary works had dropped in Nigeria…a country that largely founded and dominated the African Writers Series; a country that was also known to have produced reputable writers and winning works. “For a company that prides on excellence, we believe this an opportunity to bring us back to where we were a long time ago. “From the number of entries we receive on annual basis, which keep increasing, it means our intervention is working. Yes, we had years we didn’t have a winner and of course, it’s because excellence is key. That’s why we are happy that it’s happening the way we want it. Art/ literature is an aspect that can help build a better Nigeria; that’s why our invention is key.”

He then expressed satisfaction that “Nigeria can now showcase great literary works published in Nigeria; works that portray excellent editing, proof-reading and publishing. Our library and bookshelves have been enriched with very many great works by Nigerian writers”, disclosing that “the Nigeria Prize for Literature alone has received over 2,400 entries to date in the four genres and, many of them are top quality entries.”

He commended CORA for partnering with Nigeria LNG to promote the Literature Prize with the Book Party while congratulating Ade Adeniji, Victor S. Dugga, Obari Gomba, Cheta Igbokwe, Christopher Anyokwu, Abuchi Modilim, Abideen Abolaji Ojomu, Bode Sowande, Olubunmi Famioni, Olatunbosun Taofeek and Henry Akubiro, for making the list of 11 in the drama cycle.

Mr Odey also called on guests at the literary feast to “make the most of the party and continue to promote reading and writing generally and, literature in particular.”

When asked why the NLNG has maintained winner-takes-all in the literature prize, and if there’s a chance that the prize may begin to reward the 1st and 2nd runners up in the future, Odey said, “The Advisory Board has insisted that it’s not just about the winner takes it all. We are rewarding the best work each year. If you check the winning works, they are sought globally. For now, we leave it the way it is. We will not do first, second or third prize.”