NLC sues for orderliness, public safety during fuel subsidy demonstration

The Kaduna State Council of the NLC on Tuesday called on its members to be orderly and to ensure public safety during Wednesday’s mass demonstration over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Secretary, Comrade Gado Titus, stated in Kaduna that the council was not oblivious of the volatile situation the country was in, but would not tolerate violence, vandalism, or illegal activities during the demonstrations.

“The law will be upheld; and those found to be inciting violence or participating in criminal acts will be held accountable for their actions.

“To lawful demonstrators, be rest assured that there will be adequate security cover to maintain a peaceful environment and protect the rights of all participants.

“Let us come together as responsible citizens to express our dissatisfaction without infringing on safety and security of our society.

“Our collective commitment to a peaceful and law-abiding society is crucial to the progress and prosperity of our nation,’’ Titus stated.

He added that the council believed in workers’ right to peaceful protests and demonstrations.

Titus argued that protests and demonstrations were fundamental aspects and pillars of democracy allowing individuals to express their concerns and grievances in a respectful and lawful manner.

He stated that the council called for peaceful participation as the NLC prepared for the demonstration “to drive home the general dissatisfaction of workers over untold hardship caused by the anti-poor policies of government’’.