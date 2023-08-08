NLC protest: Tinubu told us he lives in two-bedroom flat to reduce cost

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero said President Bola Tinubu told the labour union leaders that he lives in a two bedroom apartment, as part of measures to reduce the cost of governance.

Ajaero stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Recall that the organised labour had on Thursday called off its nationwide protest on the removal of petrol subsidy after a meeting with the president.

He said, “During our meeting with the president, we complained about the high cost of governance. We told him that when he appoints ministers, they will appoint SSAs. And the SSAs will also appoint SSAs. But the president said that the labour should look at it from the point of job creation. But we did not agree with that.

“He took his own case for example. He told us that if you come to his fleet of cars, that it was large and he made efforts to reduce it and he was told that it’s a security issue.

“He equally went further to say that he prefers to use his own private jet and they told him no, it’s a security issue, he must use the government jet. And he went further to say, even himself, that he’s using only a two-bedroom flat.

“That he’s trying as much as possible to tighten his belt and he will try as much as possible to talk to his people working with him. So, I don’t know what that means,” he added.