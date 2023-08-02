NLC protest: Obaseki differs on FG’s palliatives, pledges N500m monthly

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholease and Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday differed with palliatives suggested by the federal government to cushion the effects of the hardship the removal of fuel subsidy is causing but said his government would give N500m monthly from the state coffers to lessen the sufferings.

Obaseki made this pledge when he received members of the organised labour led by the Edo State chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NLC), Odion Olaye during a protest against the removal of fuel subsidy in Benin City.

According to the governor, “We, in Edo State, are going to do our own bit. I have decided that every month, going forward, we will take N500m from our own money to give to the poorest of the poor in Edo State. We are not waiting for anybody.

“Recall on May day, this year, I warned you that we are likely to face the condition we are seeing today. And, I advised you in that speech that you should not wait but to be proactive and be ahead of the game. But, we are where we are today.

“I want to let you know that in Edo State, we are labour-friendly. Two years ago, did we not increase the minimum wage? Was the situation as bad as this then? The reason is that we know that workers are suffering, and we had to do something about it. We know that your take home pay can no longer take you home and something must be done.

“We, in Edo state, will support your action that your wages must reflect the current realities. I also want to alert you that you should reject the so-called palliatives they want to give you. The so-called money for the palliatives should be given to the local government areas to take care of people.

“So, we must stop this palliative fraud from the Federal Government. I want to call on labour to reject this palliative, let them give the local government areas the money to give the people because the government that is closest to the people is the local government. The Federal Government has no business buying grains or palliative across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria,” Obaseki said.

On his part, Odion Olaye, who led other labour unions, including Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), said the removal of fuel subsidy has caused hardships to Nigerian workers and other citizens.

He said “We decided to protest after the government failed to listen to our demands. We want the Nigerian citizens to have breathing space. The issues of N8,000 to be given to the poorest, we are not a party to it. It is an insult to us. It will not take us two days. Government should work on our refineries.”