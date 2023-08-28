Home » News » NLC gives Police 48 hrs to vacate NURTW Secretariat
August 28, 2023

NLC gives Police 48 hrs to vacate NURTW Secretariat

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

…Says illegal takeover can trigger national shutdown given its undemocratic action

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun  to direct policemen to immediately vacate the occupation of the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Abuja, within 48 hours.

NLC in a communique at the end of an emergency National Administrative Council, NAC, meeting, asked  President Bola Tinubu to urgently clear his name which is being peddled by those who have forcefully taken over the NURTW’s secretariat with the aid of security operatives.

