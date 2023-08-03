Nkunku suffers knee injury as Chelsea draw with Dortmund

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku on Thursday suffered a knee injury as his side scored a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in the final match of their U.S. preseason tour.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominated possession for much of the game in Chicago, but it was Dortmund right-back Marius Wolf who finally broke the deadlock with a volley on 80 minutes.

Teenage forward Mason Burstow sprung up just before stoppage-time to draw level and ensure Chelsea avoided defeat in their ultimate game in the US just before the season begins.

In his post-match conference, Pochettino admitted the pitch quality at at Soldier Field “wasn’t perfect,” with the stadium having hosted an Ed Sheeran concert at the weekend.

Soldier Field has a capacity of 61,500 but a record 73,000 turned up for the concert which had fans on the pitch surrounding the stage.

Nkunku went down clutching his leg after a challenge in the ninth minute, although Pochettino refused to blame the pitch.

“We took some risks because the pitch is not perfect. The facilities are used for a different sport and that is sometimes the risk of the tour,” Pochettino said.

“We won’t blame the pitch for the injury though. For me, it was bad luck.”