NIS vows to avenge killings of personnel by Sokoto bandits

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sequel to the Killings of 2 Immigration officers and the wounding 4 others by Bandits along Sokoto, Illela road two weeks ago, the Acting Comptroller General, of Nigeria Immigration Service Urola Caroline Adefoju has vowed to pursue and capture the killers of the Personnel to face justice.

The CGI was speaking at Government House Sokoto when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto where she briefed and condoled the government and people of the state over the happening along Sokoto – Illela road in which two Immigration officers were shot dead and four others wounded by suspected bandits.

She called on the state governor to support the Nigeria Immigration Service with Vehicles and other logistics in it’s efforts to ensure daily border patrol

to prevent the incursion of illegal aliens and other criminal elements into the country.

” The Agency is all out to pursue and capture the killers of personnel along Sokoto -Illela road to face justice, “We will pursue them wherever they may be to pay the supreme price of the actions.

The CGI was speaking in Sokoto when she visited the 4 wounded officers at Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto where prayed for their quick recovery and eternal rest for the souls of the slain officers.

“What happens at the Nigeria Immigration checkpoint at Mamman Suka along Sokoto Illela road is barbaric and an act of cowardice on the part of the attackers, ” they have drawn the battle between them and our men, we will show who we are and definitely they will pay the supreme of their ungodly act”

” I came to Sokoto to see things for myself and as well console with the government and good people of Sokoto state, the seat of Caliphate over the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of innocent Immigration officers at the point of duty.

The Immigration boss, seeks logistical support including Vehicles from the state government in it’s efforts to ensure adequate patrol of the Nigeria – Niger border at Illela and other illegal routes against the influx of aliens with questionable characters.

his response Governor Ahamed Aliyu pledged to assist the Nigeria Immigration Service with logistics to carry out their constitutional mandate.

” Madam rest assured, we will support you with whatever is at our disposal including Vehicles to ease your services along the Nigerian borders” “You should endeavour to put more eyes on who came and go out of the country both on land, water and our Airports” Governor Aliyu urged.

At the Illela Border command the CGI while addressing Immigration personnel at the border control reiterated that the service would continue to work in synergy with other sister security Agencies including the Army in the patrol of Nigerian borders against the proliferation of arms, cross-border immigration and other illegal activities.

She harps on the need for inter Agency cooperation between various security outfits stationed in border areas, ” You should continue to share vital information with your colleagues and your sister organization with a view to ensuring maximum security at our borders”

” Nigeria need peace and when there is no peace there will be no development, ” Do your duties diligently and I am fully satisfied with the closure of the Illela border which signifies the directives of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been complied with.” The CGI stated.

” We have sensitized our officers and men on the need for shared intelligence, “What we want to see is Actionable intelligence that will ensure the safety and well-being of our personnel and other personnel of sister agencies at our borders’

” We will deploy more men to patrol our borders in compliance with the presidential directives, and it will remain permanently closed until further directives, I will be checking from time to time to ensure the security and safety of our men who are doing their legitimate duties at our border control posts around the country.”

The Comptroller further commended the controller of the Illela Border command for the extraordinary reception accorded her and the entourage she came with during the condolence visit.