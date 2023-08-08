NIN registration declines 16.85% to 22.49m in 2022— NBS

National Identity Card

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) registered and issued 22.49 million National Identity Number (NIN) in 2022, representing a 16.85 percent decline when compared with 27.05 million NIN registered and issued in 2021.

The NBS disclosed this yesterday in its National Identity Registration Statistics 2022 report.

The report also showed that Kano State had the highest number of registrations and issuance of identity number with 2.44 million followed by Lagos with 2.09 million.

NBS said: “The data used were sourced from the NIMC with information on Registered and National Identity Number (NIN) issued in 2022.

“The top 5 states with highest number of registrations and issuance of identity number were Kano (2,444,224), Lagos (2,097,912), Kaduna (1,256,479), Katsina (1,156,149) and Ogun (1,075,942).

“The least 5 states with registrations and issuance of identity number were Bayelsa (100,525), Ekiti (141,534), Ebonyi (165,375), Cross-River (268,904) and Kogi (308,681).

“ In addition, registrations and issuance of identity number in the diaspora totalled 255,726, distributed into 140,496 males and 115,230 females.

“In 2022, the North-West Zone recorded the highest number of registrations and NIN issued with 7,207,695, while the South-East recorded the least with 1,793,373.

“In 2022, total registrations and NIN issued were 22,492,748, a decrease of 16.85% relative to 27,052,148 in 2021.”

Recall that in 2020, the Federal Government secured a World Bank credit facility of $430 million for NIMC under the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (DI4D) in a bid to increase the number of persons enrolled for NIN from 36.89 million in 2019, to 148 million by June 1, 2024.

Last month the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, in a virtual interview with pressmen, said Nigeria has a space of two years to reach the 148 million enrollment target, saying that ‘it is doable.’