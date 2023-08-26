NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Friday predicted cloudy skies on Saturday with spells of sunshine over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States in the morning hours.

It said that isolated thunderstorms were expected over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, Katsina, Kano, Yobe and Jigawa States later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of rain showers over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are envisaged over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of South and coastal states in the morning with chances of light rains over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers States.“

It anticipated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine was expected over the northern region on Sunday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Taraba States in the morning hours.

The agency forecasted thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Gombe and Bauchi States in the afternoon to evening hours.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa States in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau States.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is expected to prevail over the Inland of the South and the coast with prospects of rains over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta states in the morning hours, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged intermittent rains over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States later in the day.

It predicted cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region on Monday with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara and Taraba States.

The agency forecasted prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Borno later in the day.

“Thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue and Plateau in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region. Cloudy atmosphere is expected to dominate the inland cities of the South and the coastal states.

“ There are chances of intermittent rains over parts of Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours, “ it said.

NiMet anticipated chances of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers and Cross River later in the day.

The agency said that moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods.

“The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters. Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“ Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations, “ it said (NAN)