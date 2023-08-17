NIMASA intervenes, investigates collapsed oil rig

•Despatches search, rescue team

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to reduce the number of casualties at the collapsed rig ‘Majestic’ belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, and rented by Seplat Petroleum, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has sent a search and rescue team to accident scene.

Meanwhile the Agency is also investigating the incidents, which it said occurred in a Panama Flagged ill-fated rig operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

Recall that the ‘Majestic’ rig capsized on Tuesday at Ovhor in Warri, Delta State morning killing a Briton while three persons were yet to be accounted for as at the time of filling this report.

The NIMASA measure is in line with its mandate, which includes safe shipping and cleaner oceans, adding that marine accident investigation officers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said: “Initial findings confirmed that the ill-fated rig is Panama Flagged and has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

“The ABS Classed inland Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet collapsed where it was been towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta State.

“NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all International Oil Companies (IOCs’) responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident.

“In addition, the Agency is in communication with officials of Seplat Energy Limited, chatterers of the ill-fated Rig, who are expected to officially report the incidence within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.”