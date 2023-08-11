NILDS, others make Tinubu’s Tax Reform committee

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has introduced the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) as a component of the presidential committee focusing on fiscal and tax reforms.

According to a press statement by the Deputy Director, Information/Communication NILDS, Joke Akinsanmi, NILDS stands out as one of the world’s foremost institutions for academia and research, dedicated to sustaining a dynamic and effective Legislature in Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region.

The committee, which consisted of experts from both the private and public sectors, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax and policy expert, the committee is anticipated to present achievable tax reforms within a 30-day timeframe.

Oyedele highlighted that the committee’s composition was meticulously crafted to ensure a diverse range of profound knowledge, strong expertise, and extensive representation from key stakeholder groups across various geopolitical zones.

The committee’s responsibilities encompass diverse areas, including tax law reforms, the design and coordination of fiscal policies, tax harmonization, and revenue administration.