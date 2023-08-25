Niger’s military rulers give German ambassador 48 hours to leave

Niger’s rulers on Friday gave Germany’s ambassador there 48 hours to quit the country, according to a foreign ministry letter, a copy of which AFP has obtained.
Faced with “the refusal of the German ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the ministry for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the German government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities had decided to ask the ambassador to leave, it said.
