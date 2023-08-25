Home » News » Niger’s military rulers give German ambassador 48 hours to leave
News

August 25, 2023

Niger’s military rulers give German ambassador 48 hours to leave

Niger soldiers

Niger’s rulers on Friday gave Germany’s ambassador there 48 hours to quit the country, according to a foreign ministry letter, a copy of which AFP has obtained.

Faced with “the refusal of the German ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the ministry for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the German government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities had decided to ask the ambassador to leave, it said.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.