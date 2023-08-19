Niger’s military ruler proposes 3-year transition, warns against attack

Niger’s new military ruler said Saturday a transition of power would not go beyond three years, and warned that any attack on the country would not be easy for those involved.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” General Abdourahamane Tiani said in a televised address, adding that an attack on Niger would not be “a walk in the park”.

His warning came as a delegation from West African bloc ECOWAS arrived in the country for a final diplomatic push before deciding on whether to take military action.