Niger’s military junta cuts ties with Nigeria, France, US

Niger’s junta has ended all connections including military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler, as international pressure mounts on it to restore democratic order in the country.

The military rulers also called back home its ambassadors and warned citizens to be wary of foreign armies and spies.

This was disclosed on the West African country’s television as the delegation dispatched by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu met the coup leader, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani on Thursday.

Recall that Tinubu as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government sent a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar to Niger yesterday.

But, in the announcement, Niger’s junta also cut ties with the United States and Nigeria, as the deadline given by the West African regional bloc will expire in two days.

The international community is asking Tchiani-led military to release and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum in a plea published in a Washington Post opinion piece said, “I write this as a hostage and urged the U.S. and partners to help.”

But, Niger’s mutinous soldiers made an announcement terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with France and announced the end of functions for Niger’s ambassadors to France, the United States, Togo and neighboring Nigeria, which is leading ECOWAS efforts on dialogue, according to RFI.

“All aggression or attempt at aggression against the state of Niger will see an immediate response and without warning,” said a spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane.

European countries have starrted the evacuation of their nationals in Niger, as Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, expressed support for the coup.