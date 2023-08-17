Nigeria’s UK envoy, Isola, hosts Ohanaeze Ndigbo; seeks peace, unity

Ambassador Isola and Chief Iwuanyanwu

The Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Isola hosted the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and other eminent leaders of the Igbo race at a dinner to dialogue on the promotion of peace and unity in Nigeria.

According to a statement on Thursday, the meeting held at the residence of the High Commissioner on Tuesday in London.

Another purpose of the event was to foster familiarity between the Mission’s staff and the members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to the statement, Iwuanyanwu, accompanied by his spouse and other members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was the guest of honour at the dinner event.

During the dinner, the President-General, on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, expressed deep appreciation to the High Commissioner for granting the organization an audience, noting that he was the first High Commissioner of Nigeria in the United Kingdom to grant audience to Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Iwuanyanwu said the gathering was the second of such engagement by the High Commissioner.

He urged Nigerian youths to disregard any issue that might incite discord and division in the country, and instead uphold the leadership principles of the nation’s founding fathers, which promote peaceful coexistence and harmony.

Iwuanyanwu also highlighted Nigeria’s potential for prosperity, emphasising that with harmony, equity, and fairness, Nigeria can become one of the most prosperous countries in the world due to its abundant human and natural resources.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner emphasised the significant connections among Nigerian citizens in the United Kingdom, particularly the Igbo community, which he said was known for its resilience, creativity, and contributions to various fields that enrich the global tapestry of culture and progress.

He reiterated the importance of Nigeria’s unity, stating that it would facilitate stronger alliances with other nations, worldwide.

Underscoring the strong bond within the Nigerian community and the robust diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the envoy encouraged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to continue fostering unity, peace, and camaraderie for the betterment of Nigeria.

The statement described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a politician, businessman, engineer, and philanthropist who credits his success to the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which enabled him to achieve various accomplishments, including his international education.

“He (Iwuanyanwu) is a proud recipient of the prestigious German Academic Exchange Scholarship, facilitated by the Federal Government of Germany in 1964, as well as the Africa Student Scholarship in Addis Ababa.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu has also been recognized with several national awards, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), and Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

“He places great importance on peace advocacy and human capital development, particularly in the area of youth empowerment,” it added.