Nigeria’s UEFA B Coach, Ayere Sylvester pens first professional contract in Dubai

Nigerian coach, Ayere Sylvester has signed his first professional coaching contract with Fleetwood United Football Club in Dubai for one year.

Sylvester will serve as the coach of U23s Pathway to Professional football as well as first team assistant coach of Fleetwood United FC in Dubai’s football second division while remaining with United FC U15.

He served as head coach of United FC’s U14 team in Dubai, leading them to the semi final of the DOFA Cup, the Super four Semi final of the DOFA League as well as the semi-final of the United Summer League all in his first and only season with the club.

Sylvester has made the long coaching stride after a background of humble beginnings from his days with Freiburgerweg FA in Nigeria, down to Oasis Ladies FC and Ranieri Ladies FC.

The journey of Sylvester includes huge milestones and achievements such as an unbeaten run with Freiburgerweg FA all through his two-year stint with the academy side from 2019-2021, leading Rainieri Ladies FC to the final of the Social Liga as well as leading Oasis Ladies to their first Lagos Championship title before leaving Nigeria in 2022.

Coach Sylvester also served as Head of Opposition Analysis for Nigeria’s third division side, Gbagada FC in the Nationwide League One as well as an ambassador with big Nigerian sports clothing brand, Winon Sports outfit on a two-year deal.

Known as the creator of the “Proactive Protagonist” style of play, the highly rated coach picked up his FA Level 3 Uefa B coaching license with England FA in March 2023.