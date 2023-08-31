Nigerians would have voted Obi if he were better, says Wike

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, says Nigerians would have voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, if they believed he was a better candidate.

When asked if Obi would have handled the economic situation of the country better, Wike said he does not want to discuss the elections any longer, adding that he (Obi) would have won the February 25 polls if he was better.

He made this known in an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to discuss social media issues, I don’t discuss about presidential candidate any longer; I discuss the economy, the President, what he has to offer.

“If he (Obi) would have been better, Nigerians would have voted for him.”

Wike also stated that, though he’s a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), there’s no news that he’s serving as a minister under an APC-led government.

His words, “I’m a PDP member, unrepentable one. What has that got to do with governance, remember Obasanjo and Atiku; president and vice president in 1999, they took late Bola Ige who was an AD member, not just to become minister of power but to become Attorney General of the country.

“So what is new about that I’m serving in APC government? I served in PDP, I supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes. Did I hide it? I feel at home working with Tinubu. He has given me that courage. He is a man who means well for the country.

“I’m not here to work for a party; I’m here to support the president, who has the confidence in me to help him deliver the renewed hope. I owe nobody any apologies at all. I was in PDP and i worked for Tinubu to be president. In the South East and South South, there is no one state the president won except Rivers state. We don’t regret it.

“Tinubu is my boss. He appointed me, he sets my agenda, he gives the template that this is what i want in Abuja and i want to carry it out to the letter.”

