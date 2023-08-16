Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians, encouraging the masses not to be intimidated by political leaders.

According to Sanusi, if the politicians are not held to account, coming generations might have no country to call theirs.

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigseria, CBN, governor, said that most Nigerians did not go into politics, does not make them inferior, adding that Nigerians are too afraid in their comfort zones.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral, the technocrat said: “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

‘Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians’ — Sanusi Lamido



Credit: Twitter // Sports_Doctor pic.twitter.com/qjHtxJ7vj0 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 16, 2023

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

“The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour.

“You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.

“And for the young people, do not fail. This is your country, this is your future. Help us build this country for you.”