Nigerians should expect divine intervention — Clergy

By Elizabeth Osayande

The District Superintendent of the Apostolic Faith for West and Central Africa, Rev. Isaac Adigun, has enjoined Nigerians not to despair, but except God’s intervention over the challenges the nation is facing.

Rev. Adigun noted this recently during the 2023 camp concert by the mass choir and orchestra of the Church held at Faith City, Igbesa, tagged: “Marvellous things,” coined from the ongoing two-week camp meeting, themed: “I Will Do Marvels.”

According to him: “The concert was organized to reinforce the messages of salvation and deliverance churned out to the congregation during the convention that point to the fact that several battles were won in Bible times through singing and tabling people’s desires before God.

“So Nigerians should look up to God for solutions to the many challenges ravaging the country, for he can do marvels and see us out of the mess we have found ourselves.

“And we need God’s intervention to do something in terms of fulfilling the constitution, by making sure the constitution serves the people.”

Meanwhile, a former Executive secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, and a member of the church, Distinguished Prof. Peter Okebukola affirmed Adigun’s position for a positive change in Nigeria.

He said: “The message God is giving us is that he is going to do marvelous things. If we have leadership that is saved, sanctified, and has other marvels than God performs, they will love their neighbours as themselves, and governance will suit everybody.

“God will also turn the hearts of our leaders, and rejuvenate the land. In the next year, God will do great things.”

For the music director of the church, Timothy Oludotun Oyewunmi: “It took God’s grace and practice to gather the over 400 choristers and orchestras for the concert.”

The two-pronged concert featured “God Can Do Anything But Fail,” by James Cleveland which was sung by all present.

The mass symphony orchestra played “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba,” by George Handlel followed by “Fear Not, O Land” composed by J. Gross, and “I Will Give Thanks,” by Rossini, which was sung enthusiastically by the choir accompanied by the organ and piano, amongst other performances.