Nigerians never experienced current hardship in past 70yrs – PDP

PDP And APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress ( APC) government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of throwing Nigerians into a debilitating hardship which was never experienced in the past 70 years.

However, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the PDP was still in its hangover after suffering electoral defeat, and could not be rationale in its accusations.

According to him, the APC led government was not more than100 days old and would therfore, need more time to effect changes.

However, the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Tuesday, alleged that President Bola Tinubu has failed to improve the living condition of Nigerians through his unpopular policies like the removal of oil subsidy, devaluation of the Naira and the inability to surmount security challenges facing Nigeria. “

He said these had thrown Nigerians into misery as they could not even feed properly within the past two months.

“If you look at the entire Nigeria today, nobody, whether rich or poor, is comfortable. We don’t even have the middle class now. In all the geopolitical zones, no one sleeps with eyes closed .It even reached to the extent that people came out, including women to demonstrate. People have sworn that within the past 70 to 80 years, they never found themselves in such kind of hardship,” he said.

Reacting, the ruling APC debunked the accusation, saying the PDP should be blamed for the situation Nigerians found themselves but couldn’t accept the guilt.

The APC said it was just strong opposition and the pain of losing election that made the PDP to forget what it caused to Nigerians.

According to the APC Director of Publicity, ” the PDP is just trying to cover its shame. For the party to be making such accusations, it has forgotten how it threw Nigerians into hardship.”

” APC is yet to spend a hundred days in government. What the party had sown are yet to start germinating, talk less of harvesting or even to start enjoying the dividends of the good things it has for Nigerians. “

” For them to now say APC is the cause of the problems Nigerians are faced with, I don’t believe they are being rational,” he said.

He said ” it was the PDP that fractured Nigeria and if you want to heal the wound, it has to be painful. “

The PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary however, explained that it was now 9 years that the APC was in power.

According to him, “when they were handed over power, they said all those things that we couldn’t do, they will do it .They even promised that within a year, they will revive the economy and restore sanity. But whatever the Nigerian poor used to get during the PDP, be it food, fuel, value of the Naira,anything that comforted the poor, now it has gone seventy fold, where is the solution?”