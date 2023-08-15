Nigerians must imbibe religious tolerance – Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, yesterday, urged Nigerians to be tolerant of one another’s religions, saying devotees of the three religions must be moderate when preaching about their beliefs.

Adams, who spoke on the topic ‘Import of religion as a tool for fulfilling God’s purpose on Earth’, during the annual Ifa Festival, held in Alagbole, Ogun State, warned against the use of derogatory words, adding that name calling be jettisoned.

He said: “God in His infinite mercy has blessed humanity with various religions in order to fulfill His purpose on earth. There are various religions in the world. But the three prominent religions in Nigeria take the centre stage of our beliefs as a people.

“So, there is a need for the devotees of the three religions to be moderate in preaching the gospel of their respective religions. The use of derogatory words and name calling should stop among the religious practitioners.

“The Muslims should not describe the traditional religion believers as idol worshippers. The Christians should not be described as ‘Kiriyo’ and the Muslims should not be called ‘Imole.’ In truth, the three religions are most useful for us in Yorubaland.

“To the glory of almighty God, the Yoruba race is a blessed race. Our race has produced several prominent religious scholars that have earned global respect through their faiths and beliefs.

“Therefore, efforts should be made to forestall religious crises in Yoruba land. Preaching should be based on truth, unity, peace, tolerance, love ,honesty, fear of God,reward for good deeds and the beautiful words of being our brothers keepers.

“There is no reason for us to stoke religious crisis or war by promoting comparative preaching that one religion is better than the other.

“It is not too good for us as a people to use religion as a tool for heating up the polity. Over the years, religious fanaticism has set us back for a very long time.

“People have lost their lives, core values and identity through religious crisis and bigotry.

“True religion in most cases tells us about the beauty of life, about God the supreme being and the hereafter.

“Religion is purely an act of fulfilling God’s purpose on earth. It is about our destiny. It is about God’s perfect creation and reflection of the beauty of life. So,we should see it as such.

“For instance, China, Japan and other great countries in Asia become what they are today because they appreciate their culture and traditions.

“In Asia, except in Indonesia, where the religious crisis was prominent and had been stopped for over a decade now,you hardly see cases of religious crisis. In Europe, the 28 countries of the European Union are predominantly Christians.

“But they always allow people to practise the religion of their faith without molestation or threat. There are even people in Europe that have no religion.

“Also in the United Kingdom,and the United States of America,religious issues are non-issue. It is a thing of the mind and every individual is at liberty to practise whatever religion that suits his or her purpose in life.”