Nigerians must imbibe religious tolerance — Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, yesterday, urged Nigerians to be tolerant of one another’s religions, saying devotees of the three religions must be moderate when preaching about their beliefs.

Adams, who spoke on the topic ‘Import of religion as a tool for fulfilling God’s purpose on Earth’, during the annual Ifa Festival, held in Alagbole, Ogun State, warned against the use of derogatory words, adding that name calling be jettisoned.

He said: “God in His infinite mercy has blessed humanity with various religions in order to fulfill His purpose on earth. There are various religions in the world. But the three prominent religions in Nigeria take the centre stage of our beliefs as a people.

“So, there is a need for the devotees of the three religions to be moderate in preaching the gospel of their respective religions. The use of derogatory words and name calling should stop among the religious practitioners.

“The Muslims should not describe the traditional religion believers as idol worshippers. The Christians should not be described as ‘Kiriyo’ and the Muslims should not be called ‘Imole.’ The three religions are useful to us in Yorubaland.

“The Yoruba race is a blessed race. Our race has produced several prominent religious scholars that have earned global respect through their faiths and beliefs.”