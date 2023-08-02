Nigerians must believe in Tinubu’s economic agenda, Omo-Agege

The former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the special attention he gave to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the economic recovery package unveiled during his nationwide address.

Noting that SMEs are the bastion of economic growth in developing countries, Omo-Agege said they provide the most employment and enable the younger generation to acquire skills for productive engagement.

In an address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday night he unveiled his strategy to revive the economy.

“It is gladdening that most of the package focussed on energising the real sector, especially micro and small businesses. With over N275 billion earmarked to support the manufacturing sector and MSMEs where over 1,300 business organisations are targeted, I am confident the economy is primed to return to the path of growth”, the former Deputy Senate President stated.

He called on Nigerians to put faith in President Tinubu’s economic agenda as the depth of the country’s down turn requires painful but temporary tough measures.

“In the long run, Nigerians will have cause to smile as the major policy road blocks to growth have been overcome. Removing oil subsidy and the fraudulent multiple foreign exchange policy have removed the country from the path of perdition and collapse. This administration knows the enormity of the challenges confronting the country and it’s recovery plan is the sure path that will restore Nigeria back to the path of growth”, Omo-Agege said.