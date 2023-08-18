Nigerian youths remain our priority — Akanya

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate International Youth Day 2023, the Director, of African Industries Group, AIG, John Akanya assured that Nigerian youths remain top priority to the company.

Akanya gave the assurance while pointing out that AIG is put to add value to the lives of young people and

He said: “The employees participated with enthusiasm and pledged their commitment towards building the future together and creating a sustainable world.

“The energy and talent of the youth in Nigeria is unmatched. We hope our efforts will make them more responsible and committed to leading our nation to greater heights.

”African Industries Group is committed to being socially responsible, economically inclusive, and environmentally sustainable, in turn making Nigeria a better place to live.

“It aims to bring hope, improve human dignity’ and create social impact within Nigeria. It will continue to educate the youth of Nigeria, equip them to become model citizens and contribute to the growth of Nigeria.”

African Natural Resources and Mines Limited, ANRML, a company of AIG has a fully integrated iron ore mining and processing plant in Gujeni village, Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state celebrated International Youth Day by conducting various employee engagement activities to bring out their hidden talent, including a painting competition and group presentations on youth related topics that are currently of utmost importance.

Over the last five decades, the company has provided with basic infrastructural development at the rural areas including Gujeni Community, Odagbo Community, Diko Community, Alasial Ikorodu Community, Adeite Community, Agodo Segun Community, Gurara Local Community, and others focusing on three key thrust areas of community development.