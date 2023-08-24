Nigerian Youths fault Israel’s appointment as Minister of Youth and Sports

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The National President of the Nigerian Students in Europe (NANSE) and presidential aspirant for the Nigerian Youth in Diaspora, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his decision of appointing Mr Dayo Israel as Nigerian minister of Youth and Sports.

Muhammad, in a statement made available to newsmen said Nigerian youths are not in support of Israel’s appointment, citing his lack of trustworthiness and leadership skills.

“Dayo Israel is not known to be a good youth leader, and is not known to have the trust of the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to talk of Nigerian youth in general”.

“He does not carry Nigerian youth along and is not a trustworthy person. We do not need such a person as our leader,” the NANSE President stated.

Muhammad also called on the President to appoint someone else on whom the Nigerian youth can bestow their trust, someone who can better represent the interests of the Nigerian youth, and someone more experienced.

“We need a leader who is trustworthy, experienced, and has the best interests of the Nigerian youth at heart,” Muhammad said.