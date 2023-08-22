Nigerian students facing money-transfer problems in Northern Cyprus – GNEC

The Global Non-Governmental Organisation Executive Committee has revealed that some Nigerian students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are being confronted with money transfer issues.

GNEC said the money transfer problems were due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on transfer policy which perpetually causes delays in receiving money.

Director, GNEC, Mrs Olasubomi Iginla-Aina, disclosed this during a media chat last Wednesday, saying the issue was discovered during her visit to Northern Cyprus and interaction with Nigerian students in TRNC.

She added that the challenge has led to the deportation of a number of them or the inability to sit exams and further their education.

“The students complained that they don’t get money sent from Nigeria on time. This is because the CBN money transfer is delayed in all the schools in TRNC,” Iginla-Aina said.

“But the CBN policy for money transfers should be as easy as ABC. Let children receive money easily instead of delaying it. The government should look into the transfer policy of CBN and help.”

Iginla-Aina further noted that the government of Northern Cyprus, Nigerian students, and the university authorities complained about the fake agents, that lied to Nigerians that there were job opportunities in TRNC, which turned out to be false.

She also said that Northern Cyprus revealed to her that the spate of deportation would rise as persons with fake documents would be detected with the improved Information Technology system in the immigration services of Northern Cyprus.

She called on the Nigerian government to strengthen diplomatic ties with the country.

She said, “Our children are going there. We stand to gain a lot more if we take steps to help our people.”