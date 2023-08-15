Home » Entertainment » Nigerian rapper CDQ survives car crash in Lagos
August 15, 2023

Nigerian rapper CDQ survives car crash in Lagos

Popular indigenous Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, survived a car crash in Lagos on Tuesday.

The ‘Nowo E Soke’ crooner shared clips from the accident scene on his Snapchat.

“Someone hit me and I had an accident tonight lol. I think my Mustang is a write-off… I need to buy another car now… I hope I don’t have internal bleeding.” he captioned in one of the videos.

He also posted a video of himself undergoing treatment in a hospital at an undisclosed medical facility.

The singer recently released a track titled ‘Vanity’ with legendary Nigerian musician Chief Ebenezer Obey.

