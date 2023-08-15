Nigerian rapper CDQ survives car crash in Lagos

Popular indigenous Nigerian rapper Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, survived a car crash in Lagos on Tuesday.

The ‘Nowo E Soke’ crooner shared clips from the accident scene on his Snapchat.

“Someone hit me and I had an accident tonight lol. I think my Mustang is a write-off… I need to buy another car now… I hope I don’t have internal bleeding.” he captioned in one of the videos.

He also posted a video of himself undergoing treatment in a hospital at an undisclosed medical facility.

The singer recently released a track titled ‘Vanity’ with legendary Nigerian musician Chief Ebenezer Obey.