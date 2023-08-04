Nigerian Printers laud INEC, express readiness to print ballot papers for ECOWAS countries

Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Medium and large-scale printing companies in Nigeria have hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for entrusting it with the printing of millions of ballot papers used for the 2023 general elections, saying the action by the electoral umpire has now put them in a good stead to render similar services to other West African countries.

INEC had in June 2022 disclosed that with a projected voter population of 90 million, it would have to produce 430 million ballot papers, promising to award the contracts to local printing companies for the first time.

In a letter addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and dated August 4, the printers said they are immensely proud of the trust that INEC placed in their capabilities and expertise, and that its members spared no effort to ensure that each material was printed with the utmost precision, quality, and security.

Yahaya Amfani and Ademola Kasumu, Chairman and Secretary respectively, who signed the letter noted that throughout the project, their teams worked tirelessly to meet strict timelines and for the first time in the history of conducting elections in Nigeria, there was no reason to postpone the 2023 General Election due to unavailability of electoral material.

“Working on this project has been a significant milestone for the local print industry in Nigeria. It has provided an opportunity to showcase our advanced technologies and dedicated workforce.

“This was a game-changer as this is the first time INEC is entrusting the local print industry with the responsibility of printing all materials for conducting the 2023 General Election considering the fact that electoral materials were mostly printed overseas prior to now. Thereby saving billions of Naira back into the Nigerian economy.

“Through the just concluded 2023 General Election, the local print industry successfully produced tons of paper print, with several millions of ballots. This is a remarkable milestone that has bolstered our confidence in our capabilities to render similar services to ECOWAS nations and other African countries.

“By entrusting the local print industry with the printing of all electoral materials, INEC not only promoted the growth and development of the printing industry but also indirectly supported a multitude of local businesses across various sectors.

“Throughout the printing process, our commitment to using local resources and services led to the direct employment of thousands of skilled workers. Additionally, the ripple effect of this project extended to the wider community, as Thousands of individuals, including vendors, artisans, transporters, food sellers, and many others, found employment opportunities as a result of the activities carried out by the local print industry.

“We do encourage government to admonish other agencies to emulate INEC in patronizing local service providers as this will reinvigorate the Nigerian Economy. This strategic decision not only ensures the utilization of local resources and expertise but also significantly reduces capital flight, benefiting our nation’s economy and contributing to sustainable economic development”, the letter added.