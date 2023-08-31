Nigerian players set to move on transfer deadline day

As the summer transfer window comes to a close, a handful of Nigerian players are expected to switch clubs to get more playing time among others.

Already, there are a number of Nigerian players who have made a move this season, with Calvin Bassey joining Fulham, Ola Aina joining Nottingham Forest from Torino, and Victor Boniface joining German side Bayer Leverkusen.

That said, here are Nigerian players who are expected to move before the end of the transfer window.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to return to the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old is keen on a move to Crystal Palace, although his £18 million price tag at Leicester could stall a move.

Iheanacho joined the Foxes from Manchester City in 2017 and has scored 56 goals in 210 appearances for the club.

He has appeared four times for Leicester this season in the championship after the club were relegated at the end of the 2022–23 season.

Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City could lose another ‘Naija’ boy this season before the end of the transfer window.



Ndidi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest interested in signing the defensive midfielder.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his current contract, with no negotiations scheduled yet.

Gift Orban

The 21-year-old Gent forward is one of the hottest prospects in football presently.

Orban made the headlines on March 15 when he scored the fastest ever hattrick in UEFA club competitions within three minutes and 25 seconds in Gent’s 4-1 victory over Istanbul Başakşehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League round 16.

With the departure of Harry Kane and the poor performances of Brazilian forward Richarlison, Orban could join Tottenham Hotspur before the close of the window.

Emmanuel Dennis

Dennis has struggled for game time since he moved to Nottingham Forest, scoring just twice in 19 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old was not included in Forest’s matchday squad for the first three games of the season.

He is expected to join Italian side Udinese and could link up with compatriots Maduka Okoye and Isaac Success.

With the transfer window nearing its end, all eyes are on the players and clubs involved, eagerly anticipating confirmation of their expected exits.