Nigerian-made tech products unveiled in Abuja

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

An embedded engineering firm, AmalTech, has unveiled a wide range of hardware solutions in Abuja.

The AmalTech’s Chief Executive Officer, Shehu-Tijjani Abdullahi, who disclosed the unveiling in a statement on Friday, said the Nigerian manufacturing firm started the production of these appliances from scratch to the finished line.

The appliances include: smart prepaid meters, gas leak detectors, Point of Sales, POS, and washing machines, among others.

According to him, these appliances, known for their energy efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness, were unveiled to cater to the needs and peculiarities of many Nigerians.

“The smart prepaid meters and gas leak detectors by AmalTech are designed for precise readings and dependable functionality, while the versatile POS machines are engineered to handle various payment processing tasks both online and offline to enhance financial inclusion in rural areas,” Mr Shehu-Tijjani disclosed in the statement.

While expressing his enthusiasm on the unveiling, Mr Shehu-Tijjani said, “bringing cutting-edge hardware and embedded engineering solutions to Nigeria is a thrilling endeavor for us.

“Our team of experienced engineers is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that contribute to our clients’ success.

“We’re committed to offering the highest quality PCB design and electronic device development services available in the country.”

Mr Shehu-Tijjani said: “Whether you’re a startup aiming to launch a new product or an established company seeking technological enhancements, AmalTech is here to assist.

“AmalTech stands at the forefront of Nigeria’s hardware and embedded engineering landscape.

“Renowned for its high-quality PCBs and cutting-edge electronic devices, the company’s adept team of engineers specializes in diverse technologies.

“The hallmark lies in crafting innovative solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each project.

“AmalTech’s flexibility and dedication to surpassing expectations through customized solutions make it a trusted industry leader.”

Other devices produced by AmalTech includes: Smart Valve for gas cylinder safety, a Fire Panel Alarm Controller, Cylinder Monitoring Device, Energy Meters, Fever Monitoring Devices for medical use, Industrial Gas Leak Detectors for industrial and pipeline safety also Air Conditioners, and Electric Vehicles are in prototype stages.