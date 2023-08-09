Nigerian Legion launches five-million fund-raising project for veterans

By Biodun Busari

The Nigeria Legion, Tuesday, launched the ‘five million salute’ – a fund-raising art project – for the Nigerian men and women who had selflessly defended the country through their service in the Legion.

This was disclosed during the official press conference held at the Nigerian Legion Lagos State Secretariat, Lagos Task Office, Oshodi, Lagos.

According to the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Lagos State chapter, Akeem Olawale Wolimoh, the project is to assist the housing and business schemes of the veterans to boost their self-dignity.

In his speech, Wolimoh said, “I beseech our government, the private sector, and every compassionate Nigerian to rise in unity and support the Nigeria Legion. Let us extend a helping hand to these heroes who have done so much for us.”

“To our veterans, I want to express my deepest gratitude and admiration for your unwavering bravery, courage and sacrifice,” he added.

The event was also graced by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Oloruntoyin Atekoja, represented by Mrs Bisi Omojare, who expressed her satisfaction and admiration for the project to honour the heroes.

“We are using arts to celebrate and remember our heroes. This is a good one. All thanks to the organisers,” she said.

During her own speech, Miss Team Nigeria, Kogi Nwogu said it was a solemn duty bestowed upon Nigerians to bridge the gap between the courageous veterans and the society they gave their all for.

“Let us come together as a society to lift the veil of neglect that shadows the lives of these brave souls. Let us honour our fallen heroes by embracing and empowering those they left behind,” Nwogu said.

Buttressing her point, the President of Team Nigeria, Olafemi George said he was moved to be a partner in the project because his father retired from service when he was still a kid. He defended that he felt the urge to be part of the five-million salute to raise financial support for the veterans for their dedication to Nigeria.

According to the organisers of the project, about N50,000 will be given to each family of the veterans from the expected N5 million fund to be raised.