Nigerian Lawyer, Egbude bags Diana award

Blossom Egbude, a 25-year-old lawyer from Nigeria, has been awarded the prestigious Diana Award, the highest accolade for social action and humanitarian efforts by young individuals.

The recognition comes in honor of her outstanding commitment to championing education in her community.

The Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, is bestowed by the charity bearing her name, with the support of HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.



Blossom’s remarkable journey began with the creation of “Blossom’s Charity Drive,” a community initiative aimed at providing essential school materials to primary school pupils in Ilasamaja, Lagos.

Through her dedicated fundraising efforts, she successfully supported over 50 children in the local community.



Additionally, in 2021, Blossom served as a Carrington Youth Fellow and co-created the “Teachbeta Project,” which provided digital skills training and modern teaching pedagogies to 300 teachers across 15 secondary schools in Lagos, in collaboration with Lagos State Education District IV.



Continuing her impactful work, Blossom founded “The Citizen Project” in 2022, offering voter education to millions of Nigerians across all 6 geo-political zones in the country through radio broadcasts in indigenous Nigerian languages.



Currently, as a Partnerships Associate at ‘Global Citizen,’ an international advocacy organization, Blossom demonstrates excellent project management skills while promoting crucial policy issues in Africa.



Tessy Ojo , CEO of The Diana Award, expressed her warm congratulations to Blossom and other recipients of the prestigious award, acknowledging them as changemakers for their generation.



She said, “We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. These young people demonstrate that young people have the power to change the world; a belief also held by Diana Princess of Wales. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own changemaking journey.”



Tessy emphasized that these young individuals exemplify the belief held by Princess Diana herself, showcasing the power of young people to change the world. Ojo expressed her confidence that the recognition will inspire more young people to actively engage in their communities and initiate their own journeys of positive change.



Responding, Blossom Egbude, The Diana Award Recipient, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the supportive community that stood by her side throughout her endeavors.



“I am very grateful for this recognition and appreciative of the community that has supported me. To be associated with the legacy of Princess Diana, who embodied principles of empathy, compassion and social responsibility, is a true privilege. It reaffirms my commitment to making sure that education in all its forms, is commonly and easily distributed to the most underprivileged groups across communities in Africa who would otherwise not have access to it.”



She reflected on the privilege of being associated with Princess Diana’s legacy, which embodies principles of empathy, compassion, and social responsibility. Blossom pledged to continue her mission of ensuring equitable access to education for underprivileged groups across communities in Africa.