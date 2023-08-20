Nigerian, Ghanaian cinema stakeholders to hold inaugural Africa Cinema Summit

By Ayo Onikoyi

The National Film Authority of Ghana has announced a strategic partnership with FilmOne Group (Nigeria) and Silverbird Cinema (Ghana), to host the inaugural Africa Cinema Summit (ACS) scheduled to take place November 14th to the 16th at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel and Silverbird Cinema in Accra, Ghana.

The Summit marks a pivotal moment in the history of the African film industry. With the collective aim of fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration, the summit seeks to unite cinema stakeholders from around the globe, offering a platform for insightful industry business dialogues, opportunity exchanges, and strategic partnerships.

The initiative. According to the organisers, represents the first gathering on the African continent, aimed at propelling the African cinema ecosystem to greater heights.

With a total of 1,653 screens across the continent serving 1.3 billion people, Africa is by far the most underserved continent with regard to cinema distribution, according to UNESCO.

“By delving into the multifaceted dimensions of the African cinema landscape, attendees will witness in-depth panel discussions, keynote speeches, and presentations by experts and major decision makers in the industry. A major focus will be given to the current trends, unique challenges, and exceptional opportunities inherent to African cinema and other distribution networks.

“The summit will offer the opportunity for knowledge exchange, networking, and forging strategic alliances with influential stakeholders, African film authorities and commissions, cinema developers, suppliers, distributors, real estate professionals, seasoned producers, cutting-edge technology providers and many more across the globe. This will create an unparalleled platform for fostering valuable connections and mutual growth, the organisers added.