Nigerian Army launches inquiry into alleged Killing of car dealer in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has initiated an investigation into the tragic demise of Lawal, a driver working for Cedric Masters Limited, a car dealership company based in Lagos.

Lawal was reportedly killed on August 18, 2023, allegedly by individuals in military attire suspected to be soldiers. The assailants fled with his vehicle, abandoning his body on the side of the road.

Sources reveal that Lawal was en route to deliver a 2022 Toyota Corolla from Lagos to Abuja when he encountered soldiers at a military checkpoint near the Ojodu Berger area of the state.

In an official statement released by the Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Acting deputy Director of Army public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan, shared that the division is actively investigating the incident. The statement clarifies that while the information is currently limited, the organization believes it is important to bring the incident to public attention.

The statement read; “In as much as information into the allegation is still scanty at the moment, being a responsible organisation, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army considers it appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers, and bring them to justice, if truly they are serving soldiers.

“The Division is currently carrying out investigation in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“While the matter is under investigation, Headquarters 81 Division requests the family of the deceased to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the investigation as whosever is found wanting will be made to face disciplinary action. The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for troops’ misconduct or involvement of its personnel in any form of criminality, hence, will not allow this allegation to go unravelled.

“Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Maj Gen MT Usman, commiserates with the family of the victim while promising that justice would be served accordingly. He assures the family of the deceased that whosoever killed their loved one will not be allowed to go unpunished”.